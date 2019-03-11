Woman Accused of Killing Kim Jong Un’s Half-Brother Freed

The Indonesian woman accused of murdering Kim Jong Un’s half-brother in 2017 was freed in a shock ruling Monday. A Malaysian court dropped the charge against Siti Aisyah, 26, who allegedly poisoned Kim Jong Nam by smearing liquid chemical weapon VX on his face at Kuala Lumpur airport in February 2017. Defense lawyers insisted Aisyah was used as a pawn in a political assassination masterminded by North Korean agents. Interpol issued a red notice for four North Koreans who were identified as suspects by Malaysian police and had left the country hours after the murder. CCTV footage of two women allegedly assaulting Kim Jong Nam at the airport was shown in court, but Aisyah, who described herself as an actress, maintains that they believed they’d been hired to participate in a reality-TV prank show. “I feel so happy. I did not expect that today I would be released,” she said upon being freed. Vietnamese co-defendant Doan Thi Huong, 30, still faces trial this week.