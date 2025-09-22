Kim Jong Un Flatters Buddy Trump With ‘Fond’ Memories to Keep His Nukes

Diminutive despot Kim Jong Un devoted part of a dystopian speech to his “fond memories” of old pal Donald Trump.

His flattery came as part of an address at the Supreme People’s Assembly, the highest organ of power in the hermit state, on Sunday. Kim, 41, struck up an unlikely alliance with Trump, 79, during the latter’s first term in office, from 2017 to 2021.

At the bromance’s back-slapping zenith, in June 2019, Trump even stepped across the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) into North Korea before shaking the Supreme Leader’s hand, in a headline-making show of solidarity.

Trump and Kim have met on three occasions. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

And Kim’s American counterpart clearly left an impression on “little rocket man,” as Trump called him. “Personally, I still have fond memories of the current President of the United States, Trump,” Kim reminisced, according to a translation of a Facebook post by state-run publication Rodong Sinmun, cited by Axios.

The pair met three times, and Kim has left the door open to another summit, provided one key condition is met. “If the United States shuts down its hollow denuclearization ideology and wants a true peaceful coexistence with us based on acceptance of reality, then we have no reason not to [sit down with] the United States,” Kim added, vowing that North Korea will “never” give up its prized nuclear weapons.

Kim Jong Un oversees a test-fire for a new 600mm multiple rocket launcher last year. KCNA/via REUTERS

South Korea’s new president, Lee Jae Myung, has indicated his willingness to accept a U.S.-North Korea deal that would see Pyongyang halt production of new nuclear weapons. However, under these proposals, Kim would not need to destroy his entire arsenal. Lee calls this a “realistic” approach.

North Korea’s nuclear arsenal is secretive, but foreign analysts have pieced together a rough picture based on satellite imagery, weapons testing, and intelligence leaks. The country has an estimated stockpile of 30-80 assembled nuclear warheads and enough plutonium and highly enriched uranium for 65–90 nuclear devices if fully weaponized.

South Korea’s Lee, a liberal who favors engagement with his hostile neighbor, has said the North is producing an additional 15 to 20 nuclear weapons a year.

Kim’s overture comes after he met with the presidents of Russia and China in Beijing earlier this month, an anti-Western summit that rankled Trump. “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America,” the president blasted on social media, targeting the event’s host, Xi Jinping of China.