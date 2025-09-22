Politics

Kim Jong Un Flatters Buddy Trump With ‘Fond’ Memories to Keep His Nukes

The North Korean ‘Supreme Leader’ met with Trump three times during his first term as president.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

PANMUNJOM, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 30 (SOUTH KOREA OUT): A handout photo provided by Dong-A Ilbo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the South and North Korea on June 30, 2019 in Panmunjom, South Korea. U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un briefly met at the Korean demilitarized zone (DMZ) on Sunday, with an intention to revitalize stalled nuclear talks and demonstrate the friendship between both countries. The encounter was the third time Trump and Kim have gotten together in person as both leaders have said they are committed to the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean peninsula. (Handout photo by Dong-A Ilbo via Getty Images/Getty Images)
Handout/Getty Images

Diminutive despot Kim Jong Un devoted part of a dystopian speech to his “fond memories” of old pal Donald Trump.

His flattery came as part of an address at the Supreme People’s Assembly, the highest organ of power in the hermit state, on Sunday. Kim, 41, struck up an unlikely alliance with Trump, 79, during the latter’s first term in office, from 2017 to 2021.

At the bromance’s back-slapping zenith, in June 2019, Trump even stepped across the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) into North Korea before shaking the Supreme Leader’s hand, in a headline-making show of solidarity.

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un talk before a meeting in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) on June 30, 2019, in Panmunjom, Korea. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Trump and Kim have met on three occasions. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

And Kim’s American counterpart clearly left an impression on “little rocket man,” as Trump called him. “Personally, I still have fond memories of the current President of the United States, Trump,” Kim reminisced, according to a translation of a Facebook post by state-run publication Rodong Sinmun, cited by Axios.

The pair met three times, and Kim has left the door open to another summit, provided one key condition is met. “If the United States shuts down its hollow denuclearization ideology and wants a true peaceful coexistence with us based on acceptance of reality, then we have no reason not to [sit down with] the United States,” Kim added, vowing that North Korea will “never” give up its prized nuclear weapons.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees a test-fire for a new 600mm multiple rocket launcher at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency September 13, 2024. KCNA via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. SOUTH KOREA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SOUTH KOREA.
Kim Jong Un oversees a test-fire for a new 600mm multiple rocket launcher last year. KCNA/via REUTERS

South Korea’s new president, Lee Jae Myung, has indicated his willingness to accept a U.S.-North Korea deal that would see Pyongyang halt production of new nuclear weapons. However, under these proposals, Kim would not need to destroy his entire arsenal. Lee calls this a “realistic” approach.

North Korea’s nuclear arsenal is secretive, but foreign analysts have pieced together a rough picture based on satellite imagery, weapons testing, and intelligence leaks. The country has an estimated stockpile of 30-80 assembled nuclear warheads and enough plutonium and highly enriched uranium for 65–90 nuclear devices if fully weaponized.

South Korea’s Lee, a liberal who favors engagement with his hostile neighbor, has said the North is producing an additional 15 to 20 nuclear weapons a year.

Kim’s overture comes after he met with the presidents of Russia and China in Beijing earlier this month, an anti-Western summit that rankled Trump. “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America,” the president blasted on social media, targeting the event’s host, Xi Jinping of China.

