Putin, Kim, and Xi Caught Plotting to Live Forever on Hot Mic

A hot mic caught Russian President Vladimir Putin talking about immortality with China’s Xi Jinping and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un at a military parade in Beijing.

Footage shows the strongmen at the event on Tuesday, in which China held the nation’s largest-ever parade to commemorate the defeat of Japan in World War II. The display of military power got under the skin of President Donald Trump, who accused the trio of conspiring against the U.S.

In an unusually candid moment at the highly choreographed ceremony, a video captured a Russian-Mandarin interpreter relaying comments from Putin to Xi about organ transplants and eternal life.

The trio spoke about the unlikely subject on the way to a reception marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Vladimir Smirnov/Pool/Reuters

“With continuous advances in biotechnology, human organs will be increasingly transplanted—letting us live younger and younger, and perhaps even achieve immortality,” an interpreter was heard saying, translating Putin’s words, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Xi is heard laughing, while Kim also smiles as the comment is translated. “In this century, it’s anticipated that it may be possible for people to live to 150 years old,” Xi then responded.

The unscripted chatter provided a rare insight into what the world’s most powerful people discuss in private. The broadcast did not reveal any further comments.

The military parade in China is the biggest in the nation’s history—and comes after Trump told aides he was disappointed with the parade held in Washington, D.C., in June for the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday. Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

Trump, fresh from batting away rumors that he had secretly died, was clearly rankled by the meeting. In a Truth Social post, he extended his congratulations to Xi and the Chinese public on the landmark, but added one “big question.”

That was “whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and ‘blood’ that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader.”

Trump, perhaps feeling slighted that he wasn’t invited to the event, added: “Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice!”

Trump has faced questions about his health, partly due to a recurring bruise on his right hand. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

He signed off with, “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America.”

The 79-year-old president is also seemingly preoccupied with contemplating mortality and the afterlife. “I want to get to heaven if possible. I’m hearing I’m not doing well. I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole,” he told Fox & Friends last month.