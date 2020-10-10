Kim Jong Un Gets Emotional at New Ballistic Missile Unveiling
TEARY
Kim Jong Un showed off his new intercontinental ballistic missile—which experts say may be the largest road-mobile rocket of its kind—at a rare midnight parade, according to Bloomberg. In an odd turn, the dictator apparently cried at the event celebrating the 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party. He expressed regret for the country’s hardships due to natural disasters and the U.S.-led international sanctions regime. “How many people have endured and struggled with the difficult environment this year?” Kim said. “The patriotic devotion of our People’s Army soldiers on the quarantine front and in natural disaster recovery front cannot be treated without tears of gratitude. I’m so sorry and it hurts to not be with them on this night of glory.” The missile is designed to carry nuclear warheads to the U.S. but Kim tried not to provoke President Donald Trump in his speech.