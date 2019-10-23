CHEAT SHEET

    Kim Jong Un Orders ‘Shabby’ South Korean Hotels Destroyed

    William O’Connor

    Travel Editor

    Reuters

    During a visit to the joint North-South Korea economic project of the Mount Kumgang tourist resort, dictator Kim Jong Un ordered the hotels built by South Korea destroyed, dubbing them “shabby” and “unpleasant looking.” Kim also declared that the resort, which is located in North Korea, is “just a hotchpotch with no national character at all.” Starting in 1998 (under Kim’s father), South Korean companies built hotels and facilities in the mountain area. According to the state news agency KCNA, Kim insisted, “We will always welcome our compatriots from the south if they want to come to Mt. Kumgang after it is wonderfully built as the world-level tourist destination.”