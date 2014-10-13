Kim Jong Un Reappears

On Tuesday, photos surfaced on North Korean state media of Kim Jong Un visiting a housing development and a scientific academy, surrounded by smiling workers. However, no date was indicated on the photos, so it is unclear when the visit occurred. Kim noticeably appeared with a cane to support himself. Last week, North Korean media reported he injured his leg while drilling with military officials. In still photographs broadcast by Pyongyang, Kim appeared sitting, once with a cigarette in his hand while his aides stood and once being driven in a green golf cart. The elusive North Korean leader sparked rumors of a coup or worse by spending more than a month out of the public eye. Questions about his health and leadership only escalated when Kim missed a key political event and a parliamentary session last Friday.
