Kim Jong Un Wants to Meet Trump Again in December, Says South Korea
Christmas is a time to meet up with old friends. Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump appear to be set for a festive meeting some time in December, according to South Korea’s intelligence agency. The country’s National Intelligence Service made the prediction during a parliamentary session Monday, and added that North Korea and the U.S. could resume their working-level talks this month. “The NIS thinks Kim has set his mind on another summit in December,” Rep. Kim Min-ki of the ruling Democratic Party told a press briefing, according to the news agency Yonhap. The last official Trump-Kim summit was held in Vietnam in February, but it was cut short and no agreement was reached. The leaders later met at the Korean Demilitarized Zone in June following the G-20 Osaka summit.