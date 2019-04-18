Kim Jong Un Will Meet Putin in Russia This Month: Kremlin

Kim Jong Un will head to Russia in next few weeks to meet Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin confirmed early Thursday. No date has been announced for the meeting but Russia announced it will take place before the end of April. The meeting will come at a time when relations between North Korea and the United States seem to be getting worse and worse. Since Donald Trump walked out of a summit with Kim Jong Un earlier this year, North Korea has adopted a much harsher tone towards the Trump administration and reportedly test-fired a new “tactical guided weapon,” which would be North Korea's first weapons test since the failed summit. Earlier Thursday, North Korea said it no longer wants to talk to Mike Pompeo because the secretary of state isn't “mature” enough. Kim has said he's open to a third meeting with Trump but only if Washington offers acceptable terms for a deal.