Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Makes Rare Public Appearance With Dad
North Korean despot Kim Jong Un was pictured dining with his daughter at a military banquet on Tuesday in a rare public appearance together. Kim Ju Ae—who is thought to be the dictator’s second child and aged around 9 years old—is only known to have appeared in public with her father on three previous occasions. But the girl was prominently showcased at the banquet thrown in celebration of the 75th anniversary of North Korea’s army. The latest appearance has fueled some analysts’ speculation that Ju Ae will eventually be chosen to succeed her father at the head of his regime. The unusual sighting comes amid building tension between Pyongyang and the U.S. over military drills and missile launches on the Korean Peninsula.