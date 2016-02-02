Kim Kardashian and Amber Rose’s Selfie Breaks the Internet

Kim Kardashian has finally entered the Amber Rose vs. Kanye West fray.

Early Tuesday morning, the reality star-turned-entrepreneur posted a selfie to her Instagram account posing with Rose. In the image, the two are dressed in all black, giving their best Blue Steel to the camera, and are accompanied by the caption, “Tea anyone?”

Rose shared the same image moments earlier on her own Twitter and Instagram with the caption, “Swingers.”

The photo proved particularly perplexing considering the events of last week, wherein Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, unloaded on Rose’s ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa, after misinterpreting a tweet about “KK” (Khalifa Kush), Khalifa’s personal brand of weed, thinking he meant his wife’s initials. West took aim at everything from Khalifa’s musical talent (“corny”) to Rose (“you let a stripper trap you”) to their child together (“I own your child!!!!”). It was all terribly out of line, and he’s since apologized for the ridiculous rant—especially for dragging someone’s innocent child into the mix.

And despite all the verbal jabs lobbed by West, it was Rose who emerged victorious in the online spat courtesy of a particularly low blow: invoking West’s alleged predilection for butt play, an apparent emasculating no-no in the hip-hop community.

As has been previously explored, this Amber vs. Kimye feud goes way back. The song “Runaway” off West’s album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy is all about his breakup with Rose, hinting at impropriety on his part. “She find pictures in my e-mail / I sent this bitch a picture of my dick / I don’t know what it is with females / But I’m not too good with that shit,” raps Kanye.

The other woman whose pictures were in West’s email may have been Kardashian, if Rose is to be believed.

“Kim is one of the main reasons why me and Kanye are not together,” Rose said in an “exclusive” interview with Star magazine in January 2012. “She’s a homewrecker!”

According to Rose, West and Kardashian were hooking up while she was still with West and Kardashian was dating NFL star Reggie Bush.

“They were both cheating,” said Rose. “They were both cheating on me and Reggie with each other. [Kim] was sending [racy] pictures, and I was like, ‘Kim, just stop. Don’t be that person.’ I thought at least she’d be woman enough to respond to me. She never responded.

“I want to thank her,” Rose continued of Kim. “Because if she was never a homewrecker, then I never would have met Wiz [Khalifa], and I wouldn’t be as happy as I am now.”

To get back at Kardashian, Rose engaged in a brief fling with Bush before dishing about her supposed nemesis to the tabloids. After that, things had apparently died down. West and Kardashian got married and had a child, while Rose married—and had a child with—Khalifa. Following Rose’s split from Khalifa, the feud reignited when Rose went on a radio show to disparage Tyga’s relationship with Kardashian’s little sister Kylie Jenner. You see, not only was Tyga 25 and Jenner 17, but Tyga is also the father of a child with Blac Chyna, who is Rose’s best friend.

The Kardashian Klan didn’t take this lying down, with Khloe going on Twitter to drag Rose for her alleged hypocrisy, claiming that Rose, who was a stripper at 15, didn’t have her “shit together” at the age, whereas Kylie does.

Rose replied by dragging Kim and Kanye into the mix, despite both having nothing to do with the whole Khloe spat:

West then appeared on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club and unloaded on his ex.

“She’s just soaking in the moment,” West said of Rose. “If Kim had dated me when I wanted, there would be no Amber Rose.” He later doubled down, saying he had to take “30 showers” after dating Rose before Kim would accept him.

Now, it appears the two ladies have buried the hatchet. According to TMZ, Kardashian called Rose Monday afternoon and requested that the two meet at Kris Jenner's house to bury the hatchet. After a long chat, the two are now supposedly on good terms. Either way, let’s hope that this entire soap opera has finally come to a close.