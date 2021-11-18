Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Are Officially a Thing
SATURDAY NIGHT LOVE
So it’s true: SNL is a gateway drug to Pete Davidson. Page Six reports that Kim Kardashian and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson are officially dating. The rumored liaison has been making headlines since the pair were spotted holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm after Kardashian, 41, hosted an episode of SNL. Davidson, 28, celebrated his birthday with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in California and sported a matching set of Kim’s Skims pajamas—as couples do. The pair have also enjoyed a private, romantic dinner on the roof of Campania in Staten Island, Davidson’s hometown, and they were spotted together at a friend’s recent birthday party. “They were smiling and laughing a lot and seemed genuinely affectionate with each other,” a source told Page Six. Who knew a comedic kiss for an Aladdin sketch would lead to IRL romance?