Kim K Dons a Jockstrap to Talk About Climate Change and True Crime Podcasting
BOTTOMS UP
Kim Kardashian broke the internet again Tuesday with an eye-popping photo shoot for Interview magazine featuring the reality star in a jockstrap with blonde hair and bleached eyebrows. Titled “American Dream,” the spread included some more mundane pics of Kardashian wearing a studded dog collar, an American flag thong, and lounging in a locker room in a varsity tee. Beneath a giant photo of her very famous butt, Kardashian spoke to Editor-in-Chief Mel Ottenberg about abortion rights, climate change, her forthcoming criminal justice podcast, and when she felt like she earned the respect of the public. As for the jockstrap idea, she said she pushed for it despite the photo shoot team saying no. “I’m like, ‘Come on. This is what I do.’ I do best when I’m ignoring them and doing what I want. So, I’m glad we did it,” she said, adding that she “loved it.”