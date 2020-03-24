Kim Kardashian Calls Out ‘Lying’ Taylor Swift: You’re Not a ‘Real Victim’

Late Monday night, Kim Kardashian West made a series of posts to her Instagram Stories addressing the recent Taylor Swift controversy.

After encouraging her 163.5 million followers about the dangerous of the novel coronavirus, saying, “Social distancing is definitely the way to go, and what will definitely make the difference here to get us over this curve,” she publicly commented on the recent leak of a conversation between her husband, Kanye West, and Swift concerning his song “Famous.”

In the leaked convo, West can be heard asking for Swift’s approval over the lyrics of the song, albeit with the line “Taylor Swift might owe me sex” instead of “might still have sex,” and with no mention of the word “bitch.” Swift’s initial claim through her rep, however, was that “Kanye did not call for approval [of the song,” and that “she declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message,” both of which appear to be false.

So, here’s Kim Kardashian’s response to the leak, in full:

“@taylorswift has chosen to reignite an old exchange—that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying.”

“To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission…’ They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word ‘bitch’ was used without her permission. At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she ‘declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.’”

“The lie was never about the word bitch, it was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation. I never edited the footage (another lie)—I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative.”

“To add, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his musical journey and process, just like she recently did through her documentary. Kanye has documented the making of all his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption and the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied and forced me to defend him.”

“This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters.”

And there you have it, folks. Even in the midst of a global pandemic, we can always count on fresh beef between Kanye West and Taylor Swift.