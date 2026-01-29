Kim Kardashian Calls Out ‘Silly’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Amid Party Photos Feud

Kim and Khloé Kardashian have insisted that pictures of Harry and Meghan at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party were not shared publicly without their consent.

Kim said the couple had subsequently realized their overreaction was “silly,” adding that she suspected the couple had asked for the pictures to be removed because they didn’t want to be seen “partying on the dancefloor” ahead of Remembrance Sunday events for British war dead.

Both Kim and Kris posted photos of the couple after Jenner’s party at Jeff Bezos’ Beverly Hills home. Some of the images, which were notably unflattering of Harry, were later taken down.

Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson said the photos were removed because the couple had opted out of social coverage, but Kardashian reps denied this, leading to a major credibility crisis.

And on a new episode of Khloé’s podcast “Khloé in Wonderland,” Kim offered new and fascinating insight into the whole affair.

Kardashian, 45, shared one photo of her and Meghan Markle, with Prince Harry seemingly engaged in a conversation in the background. Instagram

Khloé brought up the subject by suggesting to her sister that they discuss “the photogate,” to which Kim replied: “It was really innocent, which is so crazy. Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now. And they have a really sweet relationship.”

“We’re all communicating about what we’re going to post,” Kim continued of the family’s plan for party coverage. “We’re never ones to post without permission... It’s not who we are.”

“We’re very respectful,” Khloé noted, adding that the photos chosen were “dignified.”

“We were told that it was totally cool to post,” Kim said. “And then after it was posted, I think they realized it was Remembrance Day, and they didn’t want to be seen at a party, even though it’s already up, you know... And then I think they realized, like, ‘oh, this was so silly.’”

Prince Harry and Meghan attend an event during the 2025 Invictus Games on February 9, 2025, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Jenner’s party was actually the Saturday before Remembrance Sunday, the most serious and somber occasion for the British royal family, when they honor fallen armed forces members. Remembrance Day services are events that Harry—a former service member himself—has in the past bitterly complained about being excluded from now that he is no longer a working royal.

“I hated how that was received for everyone,” Kim continued of the controversy. “It was just made into something that was so crazy and ridiculous that just didn’t have to be.”

Sources told The Royalist that Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to run with a narrative about social media "consent forms," which they had ticked “no” on, was a major red flag for their then-chief publicist, Meredith Maines, who formally left her position a few months later.

The Royalist can reveal that Maines believes she was misled over the forms, and that the mess, which saw the Kardashians’ team outright deny to The Royalist that they had issued such paperwork to their guests, contributed to her decision to leave the role after less than a year.