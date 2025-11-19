Kardashian Sister Outs Herself as Wild Conspiracy Theorist

Kim Kardashian can blame her sister Khloé for convincing her that astronauts never landed on the moon.

Kim, 45, shared her thoughts that “it didn’t happen” during an episode of The Kardashians last month. But her sister Khloé claims she’s the one who put the thought in Kim’s head in the first place. Khloé, 40, told People on Wednesday, “I don’t believe in the moon landing. That’s very controversial. And I feel bad because I think I riled Kim up about it, and I’ve gotten her into a lot of trouble!”

Kim shared her opinion on the moon when she was captured telling her All’s Fair co-star Sarah Paulson her theory in an October episode of The Kardashians.

Khloé Kardashian said she “fed” her sister, Kim, lots of conspiracy videos about the 1969 moon landing. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SKIMS

She questioned, “Why does Buzz Aldrin say it didn’t happen? There’s no gravity on the moon—why is the flag blowing? The shoes that they have in the museum that they wore on the moon [have] a different [foot]print than the photos. Why are there no stars?”

The 95-year-old Aldrin hasn’t commented on Kardashian’s declaration, but the clip Kardashian referenced on The Kardashians, in which he says it “didn’t happen,” is taken out of the context from a separate anecdote he tells in response to a question about his “scariest moment” during the expedition. While Aldrin does indeed say, “There was no scary moment because it didn’t happen. It could’ve been scary, but it wasn’t because it didn’t happen,” he was saying that a “scary moment” did not happen, not that the mission itself had not.

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Researchers have repeatedly debunked the theory that the 1969 mission was not real.

Still, Kardashian told Paulson in the Kardashians clip, “I don’t think we” landed on the moon, “I think it was fake.” She added, “I’ve seen a few videos on Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn’t happen,” she says. ”He says it all the time now, in interviews.“

The reality TV star was predictably ridiculed for the take online. But Khloé said she was the original instigator.

Kim Kardashian shared her thoughts on the conspiracy in an episode of “The Kardashians” last month. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

“I think me and my brother, we’ve fed her a lot of information,” Khloé told the site. “I don’t know, I feel bad about that, but I’m going to die on this hill!”

The moon landing isn’t the only thing the third-oldest sister believes the government is lying about. “I don’t expect the government to admit the moon landing was faked,” she said, “because then if they admit that didn’t happen... I mean, there’s a long list of things you can look into, and some are too scary to talk about publicly because you don’t want anyone getting mad at you.”

The Kardashians may have plenty to chat about with Ariana Grande on the subject of the moon landing, as Grande herself was forced to admit that she didn’t believe the event took place either, when she took a lie detector test to promote Wicked for Vanity Fair. “Why aren’t there more videos” of the moon landing, if it happened, she asked co-star Cyntha Erivo at the time.

Revisiting the controversial subject this year to promote Wicked: For Good, Grande opted not to answer again whether she believed in the moon landing. “I hear both arguments,” she said this time around, before comically melting down. “The truth is, I don’t give a rat’s a--. I’m worried about Earth, goddamn it, we’re burning alive! We’re killing each other! Can we worry about Earth for five minutes? Who gives a f--- about the moon and the flag?”