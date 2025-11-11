Ariana Grande Loses It Over Lie Detector Question About the Moon

Ariana Grande is tired of being asked whether or not she believes in the moon landing.

Grande returned to Vanity Fair’s lie detector test interview series a year after her initial result revealed she held some lunar-related skepticism. “Who gives a f--- about the moon?” she snapped, jokingly, when asked again this year, “I don’t give a rat’s a-- about the moon!”

While Grande was initially asked whether she believed “the moon landing was fake” by her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo last September, this time she sat across from Wicked and SNL star Bowen Yang, who brought up the controversial subject again.

“The last time you were in this hot seat, the machine was inconclusive on if you believed the moon landing was real or not. Would you like a chance to redeem yourself?” Yang asked, after Grande initially expressed her hope that she could clear up “the moon thing” with the new interview.

Ariana Grande could not convince fans she believed in the moon landing on Tuesday. Marleen Moise/Marleen Moise/WireImage

“No. I want to move past it,” she said, before Yang told her that one way or the other, they were “still going to talk about space” while she’s hooked up to the lie detector.

Grande’s lie detector interview with Erivo revealed that the star had some questions about the moon landing, but she insisted that “no,” it didn’t mean she thought it was fake. The detector found her answer “deceptive” at the time, however. Grande asked Erivo, “Why aren’t there more videos” of the moon landing, if it had really happened.

“I’m deeply traumatized,” Grande said Tuesday in her interview, insisting that her answer last year only came back as deceptive because of her “general nervousness.” It’s “not lie or truth. It’s PTSD. It’s hell,” she said. Pressed further in the interview on whether or not she believes a flag was planted on the moon, Grande admitted, “I hear both arguments.”

Yang laughed, “You’re not helping your case.”

Grande asked her "Wicked" co-star Cynthia Erivo last year why there weren't "more videos" of the moon landing if it really happened. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“You’re not helping my case!” she snapped, sidestepping an actual answer. “The truth is, I don’t give a rat’s a--. I’m worried about Earth, goddamn it. We’re burning alive. We’re killing each other. Can we worry about Earth for five minutes? Who gives a f--- about the moon and the flag?”

Whatever Grande’s actual beliefs are about the moon, she managed to get the result she hoped for from the lie detector. “Did you lie at any point during this interview, and we didn’t catch you?” Yang asked after her meltdown.