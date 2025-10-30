Kim Kardashian Says Buzz Aldrin’s 1969 Moon Landing Was Fake

Kim Kardashian has turned into a conspiracy theorist, insisting that the 1969 moon landing was fake.

In an episode of The Kardashians, she told Sarah Paulson, her co-star in the upcoming series All’s Fair, that she does not believe that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s moon landing occurred.

“I don’t think we did. I think it was fake,” she said about the NASA Apollo 11 mission.

The Skims co-founder pointed to a video of Aldrin stating, “It didn’t happen,” when asked about the scariest moment during Apollo 11.

The astronaut, who is grieving the recent death of his wife, Anca Faur, who passed away earlier this week, is sensitive about accusations regarding the moon landing. The 95-year-old astronaut got into a physical altercation with conspiracy theorist Bart Sibrel after he badgered Aldrin several times.

Buzz Aldrin and Anca Faur in 2019. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight

In a 2002 video, Aldrin is shown punching Sibrel in the jaw. The assault happened after Sibrel said, “You’re the one who said you walked on the moon when you didn’t.” Sibrel attempted to press charges, but the court dismissed the case, labeling him as the instigator.

Despite the video Kardashian referenced, the astronaut has been vocal about his pride over his career accomplishments. In an iconic video, Yelling at the Moon with Tina Fey, Aldrin leads the video with the line, “I don’t believe in barriers because I always break them.”

The reality TV star claimed she has come across several videos of “Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn’t happen.”

She then posed a few questions to strengthen her claim. “Why does Buzz Aldrin say it didn’t happen? There’s no gravity on the moon—why is the flag blowing? The shoes that they have in the museum that they wore on the moon [have] a different [foot]print than the photos. Why are there no stars?”