Kim Kardashian Celebrates Passing the Baby Bar Exam: ‘I Know My Dad Would Be So Proud’
FOURTH TIME’S THE CHARM
Kim Kardashian passed the baby bar exam, triumphantly announcing the news on Monday morning, with a shout out to CNN commentator Van Jones for encouraging her to seriously consider attending law school.
“For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me,” the mother of four wrote in an Instagram post. “I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses.).”
The 41-year-old noted she still needs to pass a second bar exam, but explained the first test had a harder pass rate. “I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals,” she wrote.
Over the past few years, Kardashian has been a staunch advocate for criminal justice issues and prison reform, visiting the White House to lobby former President Donald Trump and has even helped secure the release of dozens of inmates.
“Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection,” Kardashian added, noting how she wishes her late father Robert Kardashian, who famously represented O.J. Simpson during the former NFL star’s murder trial in 1995, was alive to see her accomplishment.