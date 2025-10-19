Kim Kardashian Dons Polarizing Look on the Red Carpet
Kim Kardashian was unrecognizable on the red carpet for the Academy Museum Gala last night, all thanks to one accessory. Just days after her controversial pubic hair thongs took the internet by storm, the reality star, 44, appeared at the gala in a tight-fitting, mostly opaque, skin-toned mask that covered her entire head. Kardashian is no stranger to full-face coverings on the red carpet: she famously sported a similar faceless look at the 2021 Met Gala, arriving with a black Balenciaga mask draped over her head. Saturday’s low-profile look from Maison Margiela’s couture collection immediately had the internet divided. Some fans praised her bold fashion choice, while skeptics speculated the mask was covering recent cosmetic work and likened the look to the monster from Pan’s Labyrinth. The SKIMS founder even poked fun at herself on Instagram, sharing a clip of her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, and makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, jokingly bragging about her “glam” under the mask. “I feel like our work just really spoke for itself today,” joked Appleton. In a second clip, Kardashian jokes from beneath the mask, “Does the makeup look good?”