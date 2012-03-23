Kim Kardashian ‘Flour Bombed’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at People
At least it wasn’t a pie? Kim Kardashian was hit by a “flour bomb” while walking the red carpet Thursday night to promote her new perfume, True Reflection. Paramedics rushed to West Hollywood’s London hotel, but Kardashian refused to be treated, and the white dust hurled at her turned out to be harmless cooking flour. After a wardrobe change and some touching up, Kardashian emerged relatively unfazed by the incident. “You have to laugh it off!” she told E! News. “I brushed off and came right back out.” The flour-bombing perpetrator was reportedly affiliated with PETA, though the animal-rights group didn’t confirm that it was behind the attack.