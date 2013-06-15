Kim Kardashian Has a Baby Girl

CHEAT SHEET
The baby "Yeezus" has arrived (not a real name). TMZ reports that Kim Kardashian has given birth to a baby girl, one month before she was due—and Kanye West was there for the whole tihng. This is Kardashian's first child with boyfriend West. It's been a strange week for Kanye. His newest album, "Yeezus" leaked to pretty good reviews, while an interview for the New York Times was ridiculed. "I don’t want to explain too much into what my thoughts on, you know, fatherhood are, because I’ve not fully developed those thoughts yet. I don’t have a kid yet," he had said in the interview. Well, that's going to change.