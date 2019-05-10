‘He’s Here!’: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Welcome Son

Kim Kardashian, 38, confirmed on Twitter Friday that she and her husband, Kanye West, 41, have welcomed their fourth child, a son, via surrogate. “He’s here and he’s perfect!” Kardashian West tweeted. “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her,” she added, talking about the couple’s 1-year-old daughter. The news of the imminent birth was announced by Kardashian’s sister, Kourtney, during a taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “So, my mom doesn’t even know this, but Kim’s surrogate went into labor,” she told the host on Friday. Kardashian carried both North, 5, and Saint, 3, to term, but opted for surrogacy after describing the pregnancies as “difficult.”