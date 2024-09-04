Kim Kardashian Makes Son Saint Sign Contract for His YouTube Channel
MOTHER KNOWS BEST
It looks like Kim Kardashian is putting her law school studies to good use, as she just drafted a contract between her and her son Saint for his YouTube channel. Kardashian revealed the contract with the 8-year-old in a photo on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. “Saint signed a solid contract for his YouTube channel. He better not breach,” the reality star captioned the snap. “I am not allowed to comment any personal family information. I am not allowed to film any personal information. I am not allowed to film while North is recording music,” part of the contract read. “I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown up if mom says to delete my video for any reason,” it continued. Kardashian is no stranger to navigating social media with her children, as she runs her daughter North’s TikTok account. In a story right before the contract, Kardashian shared a screenshot of Saint’s channel and urged her 361 million Instagram followers to subscribe.