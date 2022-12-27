Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Kanye West: It’s Really F*cking Hard
YOU DON’T SAY
After finalizing her divorce from rapper Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye, Kim Kardashian opened up about the difficulties of co-parenting with him on the most recent episode of Angie Martinez's "IRL" podcast. “It’s really fucking hard.” Kardashian said, becoming emotional when she discussed their four children—North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. “I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids,” Kardashian said. “That’s what I would want for them. She went on to describe the lengths she goes to in order to shield their kids from media coverage about Kanye. “One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could,” she said. “They’ll thank me and I’ll privately answer anything that they want to know.”