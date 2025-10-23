Kim Kardashian Reveals Scary Medical Diagnosis
THANKS, YE
Kim Kardashian shares details about an unnerving medical diagnosis in the newest season of Hulu’s The Kardashians. In a teaser that plays at the beginning of this week’s episode, Kardashian, 45, is seen going into an MRI scanner after which she tells her family she was diagnosed with a “little” brain aneurysm. Later in the episode, Kardashian is tearful about the news, opening up about the stress she’s faced over her relationship and divorce from rapper Kanye West. Kardashian and West were married from 2014 to 2021, with the divorce finalized in 2022. Since then, West has been at the center of a string of controversies. Doctors told Kardashian that stress is the primary reason for the diagnosis, according to People. The mother of four also shares that she once again has psoriasis, a skin disease that can be triggered by stress. She says she feels “pretty tested” by her ex-husband. Kardashian continues to touch on her divorce in more detail, saying, “People think that I have the luxury of walking away. My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together.” She adds that she’s “happy it’s over.”