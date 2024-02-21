Kim Kardashian Roasted for Selling ‘Dirty’ Birkin Bag for $70K

She might be a billionaire, but Kim Kardashian isn’t about to drop off one of her used Birkin bags at the local Goodwill. Instead, the reality TV star put up a gray alligator purse for sale on her site for $70,000—drawing scorn from bargain hunters who were gobsmacked at the price tag, given the description of the item’s flaws. Page Six says Kardashian listed it in “good condition” despite “some discoloration on handles and underside bottom corners, and minor scratching on metal.” Photos of the bag confirmed that the bag was not in mint condition. “70 k for a dirty bag, holy hell!” one less-than-impressed commenter posted on Reddit. Some wondered why she didn’t have it restored by Hermès before trying to offload it. Kardashian, 43, is thought to have more than two dozen Birkins and recently purchased an oversized version priced at $110,000. Let’s hope it didn’t have grimy handles.
