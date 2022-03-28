Kim K Tries to Explain Her Tone-Deaf Comment About Women’s Work Ethic
‘TAKEN OUT OF CONTEXT’
After beauty mogul Kim Kardashian advised women in business to get their “fucking ass up and work,” adding, “it seems like nobody wants to work these day,” the celebrity socialite now claims the comments—which received heated backlash for being blind to her own privilege—were taken out of context. Kardashian told Good Morning America that in the original Variety interview, she was asked a question about only being “famous because she’s famous” despite 20 years in business. She said her tone changed in response to the question, and she was trying to counter what she felt was an insinuation that it’s easy to become famous through reality TV or social media. “It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women,” she said, “I know that they [work hard].”