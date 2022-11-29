Court Docs Reveal Who Gets What in Kim, Kanye Divorce

Kimye is done and dusted, legally speaking.

Kim Kardashian has settled with Kanye West nearly two years after first filing for divorce, and eight months after being declared single by a judge. The move, first reported Tuesday by TMZ, narrowly avoids a messy divorce trial, which had been set to begin in December—with outstanding issues of custody and division of assets reportedly unsettled until the eleventh hour.

According to court documents obtained by The Daily Beast, Kardashian, 42, and West, 45, are expected to share joint custody with “equal access” to their brood—North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. But sources told TMZ that Kardashian is expected to look after the four children the vast majority of the time. (West said in September that he was fine with the fact that Kardashian had them “80 percent of the time.”)

West is also required to pay his ex-wife $200,000 a month in child support, as well as any educational and security expenses the children might accrue in the future. The money is required to be deposited in Kardashian’s account on the first day of each month.

The pair’s assets, of central concern as the trial loomed, will be divided according to their prenuptial agreement. Kardashian, who will revert to her maiden name, will be given ownership of the family’s primary residence in Hidden Hills, California, and another property at a ritzy celebrity-favorite golf club in Idaho, according to the court documents—as well as a five-bedroom property West bought next door to his ex-wife's home in an apparent bid to be closer to the children following the pair’s split.

Kardashian is expected to tear the building down, according to The Daily Mail—which reported that the property had fallen into disrepair and is in need of multiple renovations.

In exchange, West was given ownership of his two ranches in Wyoming, a $60 million beachfront mansion in Malibu, several hundred acres in Calabasas, California, a home in Belgium, and the rapper's childhood home in Chicago. He also appears to believe in his wife’s business ventures enough to retain sizeable stock options in Kardashian’s Skims clothing brand.

A crucial component of the agreement also states that both parties will enter into mediation if any parenting disagreements arise—a likely occurrence given West’s recent, and very public, disputes with his ex-wife over her school of choice and her decision to allow their daughter, North, to join TikTok.

The troubled hip-hop star has been embroiled in a career-threatening antisemitism scandal in recent weeks following a series of vile comments—and even a dinner meeting with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. He’s since hired the controversial internet figure to his informal 2024 campaign, as The Daily Beast reported Monday.