Kim Kardashian Shares Her Business Expertise With Harvard Students

Kim Kardashian stopped by Harvard Business School Friday to give a speech alongside SKIMS co-founder Jens Grede about her successful clothing line and offer advice to the budding entrepreneurs. Film crews joined Kardashian, TMZ reported, as she spoke to the class titled Moving Beyond DTC (direct-to-consumer). Kardashian hasn’t confirmed her appearance or what she spoke about, but fans craving her business expertise can likely find out more when Season 3 of The Kardashians on Hulu drops.