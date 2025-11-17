Kim Kardashian Shares Her Emotional Breakdown Before Flunking Law Exam

A United Airlines Flight bound for Chicago was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger said his wife was carrying a bomb, according to news reports. A male passenger onboard flight 380 was arrested after saying the device was inside his wife’s luggage, the St. Louis Dispatch reports, citing a source. The Boeing 737-700, carrying 119 passengers and five crew members, was forced to land in St. Louis, Missouri, on Sunday. Sniffer dogs were deployed as part of the team that searched the plane, which had taken off from Dallas, Texas. All passengers were made to disembark as authorities poured over it. It later landed safely at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. United said in a statement, “United flight 380 from Dallas to Chicago landed safely in St. Louis to address a potential security concern. Law enforcement searched and cleared the aircraft. The flight took off from St. Louis earlier this afternoon and has since landed in Chicago.” The FBI was called in to aid in the investigation, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said, according to People. According to FlightAware, the journey was delayed by around five and a half hours. The Daily Beast has contacted United for more information.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Passenger’s Disturbing Comment Grounds United FlightGROUNDEDOne person has been arrested.
- 2Kim Kardashian Shares Emotional Cost Before Flunking ExamWHEN THE BAR TOLLSShe took fans behind the scenes of her final weeks of preparation.
Shop with ScoutedBlack Friday Came Early: Score 70% Off Lovehoney’s Sex Toys TREAT YO’ SELFFrom oral sex simulators to beginner-friendly vibrators, Lovehoney’s early Black Friday sale is the perfect time to spice up your lineup before the holidays.
- 3Even Top U.S. Earners are Feeling the MAGAnomics BurnMO’ MONEY, MO’ PROBLEMSThe new numbers come after a separate poll suggested most Americans believe the dream of working hard to get ahead is now well and truly dead.
- 4NFL Player Critically Wounded in ShootingSHOCKINGThe cornerback was critically shot outside a restaurant early Sunday morning.
Shop with ScoutedSave Up to $500 on Hairmax’s Laser Hair Growth Devices NowRED HOT DEALSHairmax is offering discounts on the PowerFlex Laser Cap, LaserBand, LaserComb, and more.
- 5Bravo Drops First Trailer for New ‘Real Housewives’ FranchisEXPANDED UNIVERSEThe iconic franchise is coming to the smallest state.
- 6YouTuber With 15 Million Followers Arrested in MiamiA NIGHT IN JAILThe 22-year-old refused to comply with the officers’ orders.
- 7Rock Star Cancels Tour Due to Health ConcernsDOCTOR'S ORDERSThe cancellation follows concerns raised during a health checkup.
- 8Oscar Winner, 88, Is Raring to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’THE BUCKET LISTMorgan Freeman says it’s one item he has yet to cross off his bucket list.
Shop with ScoutedScore Up to 70% Off During Wayfair’s Early Black Friday SaleCYBER MONTH 2025Wayfair’s early Black Friday deals are live.
- 9Emmy-Winning ‘The Simpsons’ Writer Dies at 61LAST LAUGHDan McGrath wrote for some of the biggest comedy series of all time.
- 10‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Reveals Cancer DiagnosisMEDICAL DRAMAJames Pickens Jr. shared the news in a recent interview.
Kim Kardashian Shares Her Emotional Breakdown Before Flunking Law Exam
Kim Kardashian has revealed the emotional toll her doomed attempt to pass the California bar exam took. The mom of four shared an emotional clip on Instagram Sunday showing her studying in the weeks before the exam, which she has previously revealed she ultimately didn’t pass. The new post shows the stresses and pressures of studying. “I’m just so tired, and it’s like every time I feel like I’m a step ahead, something happens to try to stop me from doing this,” Kardashian said through red eyes and floods of tears. “A part of me wants to stop. I just feel [like] my brain’s gonna explode.” Sleeves over her hands, she wipes her eyes. “On November 7th, I found out I didn’t pass the bar. It was disappointing, but it wasn’t the end,” she wrote in the caption, vowing to come back for another attempt at the notoriously hard legal exam. Her sister and fellow internet personality Khloe Kardashian was quick to support her in the comments. “I am so so so proud of you!!!” she said. “I saw how hard you studied and how badly you want this! Keep going! We don’t give up! You got this baby!”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
As the year winds down, it’s the perfect moment for some well-deserved “me time” or steamy one-on-one moments with someone special. From teasing toys to sultry lingerie, Lovehoney has everything you need to turn your cozy fall nights into a sultry adventure.
Right now, you can save up to 70 percent during the brand’s early Black Friday sale. After all, now’s the perfect time to spice things up in the bedroom (or any room) before Thanksgiving and holiday guests begin to trickle in. Check out a few of Lovehoney’s discounted (and top-rated) toys below.
Experience hands-free orgasms with this male masturbator. It envelops the head of the penis to mimic oral sex, sending waves of pleasure through every one of the 4,000 nerve endings in this ultra-sensitive zone. The Blowmotion warms up to 104°F and has six vibration patterns, each with three intensities. Use it for solo play or ask a partner to take control.
This peach-inspired clitoral stimulator is just as sweet as it looks. Designed by Womanizer, it’s ideal for beginners and made with soft, body-safe silicone. Instead of vibration, this toy uses air pulses to stimulate the clitoris without direct contact.
Soft and flexible, the We-Vibe Sync O is designed to be worn during penetrative sex, delivering pleasure to both partners. The internal section thrums against the penis and G-spot, while the external piece caresses the clitoris with irresistible vibrations. For extra fun, the toy can be controlled via a companion app for hands-free foreplay.
Lovehoney’s early Black Friday sale won’t last forever, so make sure to stock up while you can and score up to 70 percent off.
Even Americans earning six figures a year say they’re struggling under the current economic climate, a new study released Sunday by The Harris Poll found. At least a third of those bringing in at least $100,000 say they’re “stretched, struggling, or drowning financially.” Additionally, over half of respondents say the long-cherished “American Dream” of working hard to get ahead feels increasingly unattainable, “revealing a generation of professionals who have achieved everything on paper but feel they’re standing on financial quicksand.” As evidence of that, many pointed to how everyday costs like groceries, housing and healthcare have gone up to the extent that vacations, personal wellness and even saving for retirement feel increasingly like “nice-to-have” expenses rather than a dependable outcome for hard work. “The top 10% are quietly struggling—so what happens to the other 90%?” the report concludes. It follows just two months after a separate Wall Street Journal poll found a whopping 70 percent of people think the nation’s bootstraps have finally snapped, with more people than at any other point in the past 15 years saying the American Dream “no longer holds true, or never did.”
New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was critically shot early Sunday morning in Midtown Manhattan, police said. The 29-year-old was shot outside Sei Less restaurant around 2 a.m., with two shots fired before the gunmen fled the scene, the New York Post reports. Boyd was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is in stable but critical condition. No arrests have been made at this time, the NYPD confirmed. “We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time,” a Jets spokesperson said in a statement to ESPN. Boyd joined the Jets in March on a one-year $1.6 million contract, but has not played this season due to a shoulder injury. Before joining the Jets, Boyd was selected in the seventh round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2019 and later played for the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans. Some tragic off-field incidents have marred the current NFL season. In October, an iconic former player for the Jets, Nick Mangold, died at the age of 41 after a battle with chronic kidney disease, shortly after announcing that he needed a kidney transplant. Earlier this month, Dallas Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland tragically died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 24.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether caused by stress, alopecia, or genetics, hair thinning is a common issue affecting both men and women. While there are numerous treatments to help hair grow and prevent loss, red light therapy and laser treatments are a great, doctor-recommended solution that most people can safely use at home. Hairmax is the leading pioneer of at-home laser hair regrowth technology. The brand’s innovative devices stimulate growth by increasing oxygen delivery to your hair and energizing weakened or dormant follicles. Unfortunately, they’re an investment, but right now you can save up to $500 on select items and check out even more deals across the site during its early Black Friday sale.
The Hairmax LaserBand is currently 20 percent off. It has soft-touch hair-parting teeth and 82 medical-grade lasers (equivalent to 246 total lasers).
You can also get $500 off the PowerFlex Laser Cap 272. It’s designed with 272 medical-grade lasers and offers optimum focused laser delivery and full scalp coverage.
Score 20 percent off the Hairmax LaserComb. It’s engineered with 12 medical-grade lasers that deliver therapeutic laser light directly to your hair follicles.
Enjoy Black Friday early this year and start your hair regrowth journey with Hairmax. You’ll be seeing results before ringing in the new year.
The cast of Bravo’s newest addition to its iconic franchise, The Real Housewives, has been announced. The trailer for The Real Housewives of Rhode Island was shown on Sunday, Nov. 16, at the BravoCon in Las Vegas by Andy Cohen. The new series will follow seven women— Alicia Carmody, Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Liz McGraw, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Kelsey Swanson, and Jo-Ellen Tiberi—as they navigate their affluent lifestyles in the smallest U.S. state. “It kind of feels like this insular community where everybody knows each other [and] you can’t get away with anything,” Cohen told Deadline about the 11th addition to the franchise he executive produces. A familiar face, Dolores Catania—who also appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and won the third season of The Traitors—will be joining the cast as a friend. “It’s a blip,” one of the housewives says in the trailer about Rhode Island’s size on the map, adding, “but to us it’s the whole universe.” Season one of the show is set to premiere on Bravo in 2026.
A YouTuber known for creating controversial prank videos was arrested on Saturday after disrupting traffic while filming content for his channel. Jack Doherty was arrested in Florida after law enforcement found him in the middle of the roadway. The 22-year-old refused to comply with officers’ orders, even after they warned him that failure to do so would result in arrest. According to arrest documents obtained by CBS Miami, police say they found a pill consistent with an amphetamine and several cannabis cigarettes on Doherty. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest, according to the New York Post. A bond for Doherty’s release was set at $3,500, and the influencer was released later that day. On his Instagram, Doherty has since posted videos about his arrest. In one clip, he can be heard saying, “What was I like in jail? Was I running that s--t or what?” The City of Miami Beach Commissioner, Joseph Magazine, also posted Instagram to share his views on Doherty’s arrest, congratulating the police department for “Ensuring that entitled little s--theads like this know that if you come to Miami Beach, you will respect our city.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Doherty’s representatives and the Miami Beach Police Department for comment.
Rock star Yungblud announced to fans that he will cancel the remaining shows of his tour after his doctor ordered him to take a break until the end of the year. “It is in my nature to run and run until I run myself to the ground,” the 28-year-old English singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, wrote in an Instagram story on Saturday. “This time I’ve been told I have to take it seriously and I can’t f--- around,” the singer continued, explaining that during a routine checkup, his doctor raised concerns about his voice and blood tests. Stating that he does not want to do “lasting damage” to himself, Yungblud decided to cancel his remaining three shows in the U.S., as well as shows in Latin America. The Abyss singer wrote that all U.S. tickets will be refunded, and fans can expect a gift to be sent to their addresses. “I just want you to know that this is so hard for me to do, but I promise I will make it up to you,” his post continued. The singer has previously opened up about his struggles with disordered eating and his ADHD diagnosis.
With a career spanning six decades, Morgan Freeman has achieved a lot—although, by the actor’s own admission, there’s still one thing he wants to do. “I wouldn’t mind hosting [Saturday Night Live] at all,” Freeman, 88, told USA Today. “As a matter of fact, it would be a feather in the ol’ cap, you know?” The Oscar-winner was giving a promotional interview for his new film Now You See Me: Now You Don’t alongside co-star Woody Harrelson. “Oh, I’d love it if he hosted,” Harrelson, 64, added. Freeman, known for his deep, distinctive voice and roles in Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby, The Shawshank Redemption, and Driving Miss Daisy, acknowledged that his career has “been a long haul.” Still, he reflected that if he hadn’t had the call-up to Studio 8H by now, it probably isn’t coming—though he would take it if it did. Harrelson, who became a member of SNL’s prestigious Five-Timers Club in 2023, added that he hopes Lorne Michaels takes note.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Wayfair’s Black Friday sale came weeks early this year, offering shoppers massive discounts on thousands of products, from home decor to furniture and even appliances. Right now, you already score up to 70 percent off furniture, home decor, pet items, and more. If you’re doing some home reno for the holiday season or on the hunt for a home interior holiday gift, there’s no time like the present to begin browsing early this year. In addition to sitewide savings, Wayfair’s early Black Friday sale also features flash deals that are live for just 24 hours. Plus, Wayfair members get access to exclusive savings (just $29 a year for a limited time).
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the holidays are in full view. Thanks to Wayfair’s generous price drops, you can score tons of discounts on seasonal decor, including sparkling snowmen and festive wreaths, all for a fraction of their full price. For anyone considering switching from a real to a fake tree this year, don’t sleep on this sale: you can snag an artificial fir or spruce for as low as $22.99! Beyond seasonal decor, Wayfair is cutting the cost of everything from bedding to bathroom vanities, major appliances, mirrors and decor, and even outdoor accessories like saunas and hot tubs. And with savings of up to 70 percent, you might decide it’s worth splurging on installation after all.
Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >
Television writer Dan McGrath has passed away at the age of 61. His sister, Gail Garabadian, confirmed that he died in NYU Langone Hospital on Friday after suffering a stroke. The Emmy-winning writer leaves behind a stellar comedic legacy with writing and producing credits on The Simpsons, Saturday Night Live, King of the Hill, Gravity Falls and Mission Hill. McGrath was a key contributor to The Simpsons so-called “Golden Era,” contributing to 50 episodes of the show between 1992 and 1994, including “Mr. Plow,” “Marge vs. the Monorail” and “Deep Space Homer.” His writing on “Homer’s Phobia,” the progressive episode exploring intolerance, won him an Emmy. He also wrote 24 sketches for Saturday Night Live in the early ’90s for stars including Macaulay Culkin, Steve Martin, and Sharon Stone. McGrath was born in Brooklyn in 1964 and taught “comedy and cultural theory” classes at The Center for Fiction.
Grey’s Anatomy star James Pickens Jr., who has played Dr. Richard Webber on the hit ABC drama for its entire 20-year run, recently revealed that he is dealing with his own medical crisis. In an interview with Black Health Matters, Pickens, 71, shared that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. “It’s not the kind of news anyone wants to hear, but to be honest, prostate cancer has run through my family,” Pickens said. “My father had it. He had a lot of brothers; several of them had it. I would have been surprised if I hadn’t gotten it.” Pickens also shared that his doctors told him they had been “able to catch it so early because you were being tested,” after he had been referred to a urologist after a routine physical. He then opted to undergo a radical prostatectomy, in which the prostate is removed, and is sharing his story in order to challenge the stigma some men feel around discussing their health. His experience mirrors that of his onscreen counterpart, with Dr. Webber revealing in Thursday’s fall finale that he, too, had received a cancer diagnosis.