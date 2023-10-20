Read it at TMZ
Kim Kardashian spent the past week at the Van Nuys Courthouse in California doing her civic duty—as a prospective juror in a gang murder case, TMZ reported Thursday. The tabloid snapped a photo of her as she left the building, reporting that she was “dressed fancier than the others” in the courtroom after donning black leather pants, high-heeled boots and a sleeveless white shirt. Kardashian was ultimately dismissed from the proceedings and 16 others were selected—12 jurors and 4 alternates.