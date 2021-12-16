Kim Kardashian: I Regret Demanding Kanye Take Off His MAGA Hat for SNL
SEEING RED
In an interview on conservative journalist Bari Weiss’ podcast Honestly, Kim Kardashian revealed that she regrets telling her ex-husband Kanye West to remove his red MAGA hat before going on Saturday Night Live for a 2018 episode that sparked a meltdown in many corners of the online and political worlds. Kardashian said she argued with West before the show, demanding he take the hat off, but he refused to go on without it. “And now looking back, I think, why should he take that off if that’s what he believes in?” she told Weiss. “Why can’t he wear that on TV? Half of the country voted for [Trump], so clearly other people like him.” She said she “learned a lot from that situation” and should have supported West’s freedom of speech. “I respect the fact that he knew exactly what he believed in and always stood by that. To me, that’s a good quality to have.”