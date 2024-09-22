Kim Kardashian Visits Menendez Brothers in Prison After Netflix Backlash

Amid backlash over Ryan Murphy’s new Menendez brothers series, Kim Kardashian, a frequent collaborator of Murphy’s, visited the killer brothers behind bars.

TMZ was the first to break the news about the visit and said Kardashian didn’t go to the San Diego correctional facility alone. She was joined by sister Khloé Kardashian, mother Kris Jenner, and Cooper Koch, the actor who portrayed Erik in Murphy’s show. A television producer, Scott Budnick, also tagged along.

Erik and Lyle were convicted of gunning down their parents in 1989 at a 1996 trial and were both sentenced to life.

Following the release of Murphy’s show, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, on Netflix this week, Erik spoke out in a lengthy statement on Facebook that called the project “vile and appalling.”

According to him, Murphy was “naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives” and didn’t properly handle their sexual abuse and trauma. Murphy also included an incestuous storyline that troubled some viewers.

As for why Kardashian and crew paid them a visit, the tabloid reports that the reality star was there to speak to inmates about her work in criminal justice reform and a new initiative to makeover prison yards with greenery. We do not know whether or not Murphy and his new show were discussed during the Skims founder’s face-to-face with the brothers.

Kardashian previously appeared on the latest season of the Glee creator’s horror anthology series American Horror Story and is slated to star in his upcoming legal drama All’s Fair alongside Hollywood heavyweight Glenn Close, according to Variety.