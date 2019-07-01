CHEAT SHEET
KIM-OH-NO
Kim Kardashian Changes Name of ‘Kimono’ Shapewear Line After Backlash
Kim Kardashian-West agreed to change the name of Kimono Solutionwear, her new shapewear line, after a torrent of internet backlash that led to the mayor of Kyoto, Japan, penning an open letter to the reality star. Kimonos are part of “a culture that has been cherished and passed down with care in our living,” Mayor Daisaku Kadokawa wrote. Kardashian-West filed trademarks for the phrases “Kimono Body” and “Kimono World,” attempting to trademark a word that carries enormous cultural significance for Japanese people. On Monday, Kardashian-West responded on Twitter, saying that “after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name.” A change.org petition against Kimono, started by a Japanese woman named Sono Fukunishi, received over 120,000 signatures.