Kim K Ditches Kanye’s Last Name as Judge Rules Her Legally Single
SHE’S FREE
Kim Kardashian West is no longer. The reality star dropped West’s name as a Los Angeles judge declared her legally single on Wednesday. When Judge Steve Cochran asked Kardashian if she planned to change her last name and if her marriage had broken down, she answered “yes” to both. West’s lawyer Samantha Spector said the rapper didn’t care about the name change as much as he did what would happen with his “assets and interests.” She said one of West’s main priorities was waiving Kardashian’s marital privilege with any future spouse which would mean West could call any future spouse to testify about Kardashian in court proceedings, a move Kardashian’s lawyer has previously said “is to prevent or make it difficult for Ms. Kardashian to remarry.” Spector, who was hired by West after he fired his lawyer a day before the hearing, requested 120 days before both sides meet again, citing “a lot of custody issues that need to be worked out.”