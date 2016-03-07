Kim Kardashian’s Nude Selfie Breaks the Internet—Again

Kim Kardashian is well on her way to breaking the Internet—again—after posting a nude selfie just 13 weeks after giving birth to her second child.

The reality star-entrepreneur captioned the pic, in which her modesty (and Instagram’s nudity policy) is preserved by two black censor bars, “When you’re like I have nothing to wear LOL.”

Back in August, while she was pregnant with Saint West, Kardashian posted a nude selfie to her social media channels to combat the rampant body-shaming she was receiving. It was, like all things Kardashian, a shameless cry for attention, but at this point you can’t knock the hustle—Kim knows what she’s doing, and she does it well.

In this case, however, Internet sleuths have suggested that the full-length photograph, which appears to have been taken in a bathroom mirror, may be from last year, since Kim’s tousled hair is peroxide blonde in the snap. It wouldn’t be the first time that the most famous Kardashian was busted using some clever Photoshop work in her Instagram photos.

In a paparazzi photo taken on Saturday, Kim was spotted sporting dark hair—though she has been seen rocking a platinum blonde wig of late.

Kim and husband Kanye West welcomed their son Saint in December, a little brother for their 2-year-old daughter North.

Since then, the mother of two has reportedly been following the low-carb Atkins weight loss diet.

“Teaming up w/ @AtkinsInsider because it works for me! So much variety on#Atkins40 and Harvest Trail Bars = YUM,” she tweeted back in January. “I’m so excited ! I’m 30 lbs down today but 40 to go! I’m so focused. I will show u guys my workouts on my app & share my Atkins plan too!” If the photo is legitimate, it seems to have worked like a charm.