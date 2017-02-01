Kim Kardashian’s Plane Searched by Officials Days After Blasting Trump’s ‘Muslim Ban’

Kim Kardashian is a complicated woman.

With a Twitter history mostly consisting of emojis to her fans and selfies from around the world, it would be easy to dismiss her social-media posts as somewhat shallow. But amid cookie-cutter approbation from celebrities all over America, it was 36-year-old Kim’s tweet of a table of statistics to her 50 million followers highlighting the statistical fallacy of President Trump’s immigration ban, two days after its imposition, that stood head and shoulders above the rest.

During the Kardashian clan’s recent well-publicized holiday to Costa Rica, younger sister Khloe also alluded to the situation back in the U.S., tweeting her 23 million followers that “All this news breaks my heart” the day after the ban was introduced. She followed up with a retweeted ACLU poster announcing the organization was working to “block the unconstitutional ban.”

With just the title “Statistics,” Kardashian let the numbers speak for themselves. And speak they did: The post was retweeted almost 200,000 times and the story was picked up by a flood of news outlets, including BuzzFeed, Fox News, and the London Telegraph.

Kim has occasionally touched on politically sensitive subjects in the past, she has been vocal in her support of the campaign for recognition that the massacre of Armenians between 1915 and 1923 by Turkey (then the Ottoman Empire) should be classified as genocide. Her father, Robert Kardashian, was a third-generation descendant of Armenian immigrants.

How did Trump’s America welcome the Kardashians back home from Costa Rica?

With a raid of their private jet by immigration officials dressed in body armor, according to reports early Wednesday morning.

They had just landed at Los Angeles International when the family—including Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, Tyga, Kris, and their children—were forced to stay inside the plane while it was “scoured” by customs and immigration officers, The Sun reports.

Photos show officials in what appears to be body armor boarding the plane; some of the family’s children were on board at the time.

It has been reported that the family spoke to Customs and Border Protection officials before leaving.

A video shows a number of figures exiting the plane, with Kourtney clearly holding 2-year-old Reign in her arms, and Khloe helping Penelope, 4, down the stairs with Mason, 7, following behind.

While there’s no proof that the search is connected to Kim’s Muslim ban remarks, many are already questioning the timing.

Kim, notably, declared herself a Hillary Clinton supporter back in 2015, posting a selfie with the candidate.

Last year, she posted a statement on her website that said that she was supporting Hillary because she had “thought about the things that are so important to me… such as gun control and protecting women’s rights to safe and legal abortion.”

The Kardashians are yet to mention the incident or make a formal statement. But if the family conclude it was retaliation for her social media remarks then one imagines it will bring a swift reunification to the Kardashian West household’s political divisions.