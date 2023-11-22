CHEAT SHEET
Wife of Ex-GOP Congressional Candidate Guilty of Voter Fraud Scheme
The wife of Jeremy Taylor, a supervisor for Woodbury County in Iowa, was found guilty of 52 counts of voter fraud Tuesday, Iowa Public Radio reported. Kim Phuong Taylor took advantage of Vietnamese immigrants to illegally cast fraudulent votes in an effort to aid her husband’s run for the U.S. House of Representatives, prosecutors alleged. Taylor lost the GOP primary in 2020, ultimately placing third in the race. Later that year he won the race for county supervisor. Kim Phuong Taylor was indicted in January on dozens of counts of fraudulent voting and giving false information when registering and voting.