Ex-Cop Who Killed Daunte Wright Appears in Court as Family Talks of Their Pain
‘NEVER GOING TO BE JUSTICE’
The ex-Brooklyn Center cop who shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright, after allegedly mistaking her handgun for a Taser during a traffic stop on Sunday, appeared in court for the first time on Thursday. Kim Potter, 48, was charged with second-degree manslaughter on Wednesday, a day after she resigned along with the police chief. She was booked into Hennepin County Jail and released on Wednesday night after posting a $100,000 bond. During the four-minute Zoom court appearance, Potter’s attorney Earl Gray waved her right to hear the complaint against her, and both sides agreed to a hearing on May 17. Potter did not speak during the hearing.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Wright’s mom, Katie Wright, said: “Unfortunately there’s never going to be justice for us... Justice would bring our son home to us, knocking on the door with his big smile coming in the house, sitting down eating dinner with us, going out to lunch, playing with his 1-year-old, almost 2-year-old son, giving him a kiss before he walks out the door. Justice isn’t even a word to me.”
She said she wanted “100 percent accountability.” “But even then when that happens—if that even happens—we’re still going to bury our son. We’re still never going to be able to see our baby boy... So, when people say justice, I just shake my head.”