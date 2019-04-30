Don Jr.’s Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle Lands Top Trump Campaign Role

Congratulations to Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle who—after what must have been a rigorous recruitment process—has landed a top role in President Trump's re-election campaign team. The former Fox News host joined the team as a senior adviser, The Hill reported, after having served as the vice chairwoman of a pro-Trump super PAC. Trump's campaign announced the hire Monday, saying it is “assembling a world class team of talented individuals to help re-elect Trump.” Guilfoyle reportedly began dating Donald Jr. last year after the president’s son announced his split from ex-wife Vanessa. The Hill reported that the campaign has also hired Hannah Castillo as director of coalitions, Samantha Menh as director of vice presidential operations, Marty Obst as senior strategist for vice presidential operations, and Nathan Groth as in-house counsel.