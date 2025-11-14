Kimberly Guilfoyle Gushes About Ex in First Greek TV Interview

Newly-appointed U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle has gushed about her exes in her first interview on Greek TV, with one notable exception.

The ambassador, former fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, assumed office this month after being confirmed by the Senate in September. The 56-year-old sat down with ANT1 on Thursday and discussed her plans to further develop relations between Greece and the U.S.

Guilfoyle also praised two of her exes, ex-husband Gavin Newsom, 58, to whom she was married for 5 years from 2001 to 2006, and ex-husband Eric Villency, 50, with whom she shares 19-year-old son Ronan.

She told host Maria Sarafoglou that she has “a very good relationship with Governor Gavin Newsom,” and a “wonderful relationship” with Villency.

“I have a wonderful relationship with Eric Villency, the father of my son Ronan. It’s a wonderful experience. We have 20 years of friendship,” Guilfoyle explained.

Donald Trump Jr., who Guilfoyle dated for six years and to whom she was engaged before splitting in 2024, was not mentioned.

News of their split broke in December after Trump went public with his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, who he had reportedly already been dating for six months while Guilfoyle “looked the other way.”

Trump Sr. was mentioned, however, with Guilfoyle expressing a wish to see the president visit Greece and even speak at the Acropolis. “We would all love that, wouldn’t we?” she said, adding, “I’ll ask him.”

According to a June report from the Pew Research Center, 63% of Greeks have a negative view of Trump.

Guilfoyle had previously joked about enjoying a “fabulous honeymoon” with Newsom in Greece in 2004 during a meeting with Greek President Konstantinos Tasoula earlier this month.

Guilfoyle and Newsom were married for five years, from 2001 to 2006. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“I actually covered the Olympic Games in 2004 for ABC News,” Guilfoyle told Tasoula, adding, “I also had a honeymoon here in 2004. Fabulous honeymoon but…”

“Honeymoon was fabulous, but the marriage?” Tasoula asked.