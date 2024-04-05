From the late 1980s into the late 1990s, Roseanne Barr was breaking new ground for women in comedy and on television with her eponymous TV series. Today, she’s shilling for Donald Trump’s MAGA cronies at Mar-a-Lago—and Jimmy Kimmel, for one, seems utterly unsurprised by this not-so-sudden turn of events.

“Trump hosted a star-studded fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago last night for a MAGA robot named Kari Lake,” Kimmel shared on Thursday, calling the shindig “quite a who’s-who” with Barr as the headliner.

In a video shared from the event, Barr—who was a proud Democrat until 2008—pleaded with everyone and apparently no one in particular to “please drop out of college because it’s going to ruin your lives.”

Explaining that colleges “don’t teach you nothing good” (except, maybe, proper grammar), Barr promised to help anyone who dropped out of school and reached out to her. “E-mail me or Twitter me or whatever you call me and I’ll help you with your life,” she said. “But you’ve got to get out of college ‘cause it isn’t nothing but devil-worshipping, baby blood-drinking Democrat donors.”

She signed off—from in front of an oil painting of a tennis sweater-clad Trump—with an emphatic “love ya!,” which Kimmel and his producers framed as a new episode of The Conners.

“Seems like she’s doing great,” Kimmel said with a laugh. “I remember a time when Roseanne was a big Democrat donor. She campaigned for Bill Clinton, she gave lots of money… Of course, I remember a time when Donald Trump was a Democrat, too.”

There is, of course, little love loss between Kimmel and Barr. When the comedian was fired from the reboot of the series she created in 2018 following a racist tweet, and outright canceled elsewhere, Kimmel actually came to her defense.

In a tweet from that year, the late-night host asked his followers to, “Please take a breath and remember that mental health issues are real. The Roseanne I know could probably use some compassion and help right now.” Which really pissed Barr off—to the point that she was still complaining about it during an interview with Fox News just last year.