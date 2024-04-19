Kimmel Tricks People Into Thinking Lara Trump Song Is New Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift fans have been counting down the seconds until the release of her much-anticipated new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which arrives today. But it was the Swifties who ended up being tortured when Jimmy Kimmel decided to prank a few of them by attempting to pass “Anything Is Possible,” Lara Trump’s painful-to-hear new single, off as a track from Swift.

Spoiler alert: No one was impressed.

“Taylor Swift’s album isn’t the only major release this month,” Kimmel told his audience on Thursday. “It’s the biggest, but we also got a new single a couple weeks ago from RNC co-chair and former first daughter-in-law Lara Trump.”

If lyrics like, “Talking to that little girl/riding on a pegasus/Tell her everything’s gonna be alright” didn’t clue listeners into the fact that this was not a Swift single, Trump’s total lack of talent should have. “Taylor Not-Too-Swift” was Kimmel’s nickname for Eric Trump’s better half.

Still, that didn’t stop the host from sending his crew out into the wild to ask passersby if they wanted to hear a sneak peek of a new track from a big artist in order to get an honest opinion of the music.

“Honestly, it’s not very good” was about the nicest thing anyone said about the tune. “It’s terrible,” was a less nice review. One woman claimed that it sounds “really, really robotic—more like AI,” which seems to be a fair assessment.

When these same listeners were then told it was Swift, one wondered “did she hurt her voice?”

“I don’t want to offend the Swifties,” offered one man, “but that was the single worst thing that she has ever released that I have personally listened to in my ears.”

After declaring that “she sounds sick,” another young man had some theories as to why that might be, including: an excess of phlegm in her throat, drinking too much, or that she’s been “smoking a little weed.”

“It sounds like some mucus in there,” he added definitively.

These same listeners were much more united in their response upon learning that the track actually belonged to Lara Trump.

“That makes way more sense,” was the general consensus.

When asked to describe the track in three words, one woman summed the track up best: “Try a-gain.”