Kimora Lee Simmons’ Daughter Quits Modeling Over Comparisons to Mom
FAMILY BUSINESS NO LONGER
Aoki Lee Simmons, the daughter of model Kimora Lee Simmons and music mogul Russell Simmons, announced that she plans to leave the modeling industry after criticisms about her looks and comparisons to her famous mom. “I love modeling, but it’s hard to go somewhere and get told over, over, and over, ‘No, no, no, you’re not pretty enough,” the 22-year-old said in a video reposted by the Instagram account @livebitez. She goes on to say that she is looking to make a move and secure a job in her chosen career field of government. Aoki graduated from Harvard last June, the Huffington Post reports. “It feels like one big fat comparison all the time,” she said later in the video. “Like, OK [I’m] not as good. I get that. My mom is always going to be a way better model than me, but it’s just annoying to have that comparison sometimes.” Prior to airing her grievances about the modeling industry, the young model made headlines when she was spotted kissing 65-year-old Restaurateur Vittorio Assaf in St. Barths back in April. TMZ reported that they broke up five days later.