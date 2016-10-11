Kim’s Robbers ‘Rank Amateurs’ In ‘Halloween Store’ Cop Outfits

The gang that robbed Kim Kardashian has been portrayed in media reports as a ruthless, professional and highly organized group of criminals in immaculate disguise who knew exactly what they were doing.

Criminal outfits such as the legendary Pink Panthers have even been put in the frame for the job.

However the reality TV star—who has still not posted on social media since the attack and is said to be rethinking her entire approach to marketing her lifestyle on social media in the wake of the traumatizing event—has apparently told French cops that the robbers were ‘rank amateurs’ dressed in cop uniforms that looked like they might have ‘come from a Halloween store’.

Sources close to Kim tell TMZ that the robbers were also extremely hesitant and tentative, “whisking her in and out of the bathtub, pointing a gun at her head... walking away and then pulling the gun again for no apparent reason.”

The carelessness of the crew has been shown by the fact that they dropped a $33,000 necklace by Jacob the Jeweller as they left the apartment and left zip ties and duct tape behind, all of which could provide valuable forensic evidence for the French cops.

Kim Kardashian has reportedly submitted an insurance claim for $5.6 million in the wake of the gunpoint robbery that took place in Paris in the early hours of Monday morning last week.

The figure is significantly less than the numbers of $9 million to $11 million that were bandied around in the press in the immediate wake of the crime, which saw Kardashian beg for her life as she was bound and gagged by a team of five raiders wearing ski masks who escaped on bicycles.

There has been much speculation that the raiders had inside knowledge and were tipped off that it was the right moment to strike.

The star was in her apartment with only a female friend at the time of the raid, as her bodyguard was out at a nightclub with her sister.