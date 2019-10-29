CHEAT SHEET
200K Ordered to Flee Kincade Fire, Crews Save 2017 Tubbs Fire Area
Evacuation orders have expanded to nearly 200,000 people as the Kincade Fire in Northern California grew to 75,000 acres. According to NBC Bay Area, the wind-whipped wildfire has destroyed 123 structures and threatens as many as 90,000 others. The blaze, which has been burning since last Wednesday, is 15 percent contained, but forecasters have warned that another round of strong wind gusts could hit the area Tuesday, risking a further spread of the fire. In Sonoma County’s Santa Rosa, news emerged that fire crews managed to defend a neighborhood that was rebuilding after being ravaged by the deadly 2017 Tubbs Fire, which destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 22 people. “No matter how tired we were, no matter how overwhelmed we were, we were going to throw everything we had at it,” Sonoma County Battalion Chief Fire Marshal Cyndi Foreman told the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat. The outlet reports the department enlisted a never-before-used “all-tone” call to dispatchers to enlist all hands to make the stand against the fire, which firefighters described as pouring embers like rain.
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. told more than 1.2 million people that they may have their electricity shut off for what could be the third time this week. PG&E and other utilities in California have been shutting off power to help prevent fires during the strong winds.