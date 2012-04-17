Kindergartner Cuffed After Tantrum

CHEAT SHEET
Play nice with the police officers, honey. A 6-year-old Georgia girl was handcuffed by police and taken to the station Tuesday after throwing furniture and knocking over a shelf at her school. Young Salecia Jonhson’s family is outraged, saying that the way police responded to the disturbance at Creekside Elementary School was way out of line. The police cited policy in support of their decision to handcuff the youngster and stick her in a holding cell. “Our policy states that any detainee transported to our station in a patrol vehicle is to be handcuffed in the back,” said Milledgeville Police Chief Dray Swicord. “There is no age discrimination on that rule.”