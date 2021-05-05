Grab a Kindle Paperwhite While It’s on Sale for Under $100
READ UP
We love to read, but most of all, we love to read on our Kindles. Our favorite by far is the Kindle Paperwhite. If you don’t have an E-Reader yet, we recommend you pick one up. And now just so happens to be the perfect time. The Kindle Paperwhite is over 25% off on Amazon right now.
Kindle Paperwhite
Down From $130
Free Shipping | Free Returns
The Kindle Paperwhite is as if the Kindle went through puberty. Not only is it thinner and lighter, it has a better display, a flush design, and oh yeah, it’s waterproof too. This makes it perfect for beach reads.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.