King Charles’ 20-Hour Trip to Canada Isn’t Normal

King Charles III’s whirlwind trip to Canada—he will be on Canadian soil for less than 24 hours—is yet another reminder of just how seriously the king’s doctors are taking his ongoing health crisis.

You wouldn’t guess how crazy it is from reading the press in the U.K., which has been remarkably muted on this extraordinary effort, treating the upcoming trip to Canada on Monday as a routine royal engagement—without acknowledging that he will make the transatlantic dash while undergoing weekly sessions for cancer treatment. It is a remarkable first for a British monarch.

When Charles lands in Ottawa on Monday afternoon for his 20th visit to Canada—his first as king—he enters a delicate political landscape, with Canada’s sovereign identity under threat in the face of increasingly hostile rhetoric from President Donald Trump, who has taken to trolling the nation by saying it should become America’s 51st state.

King Charles will visit Canada amid weekly session for cancer treatment. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

British officials have reportedly urged the Canadian government to shield the monarch from controversy, but there is little doubt that, behind the diplomatic choreography of Charles opening the new session of Parliament, lies an urgent message: an expression of support for Canada’s independence.

In February, Charles, who is the Canadian head of state, hailed the country as “proud, resilient and compassionate” and hosted former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Sandringham near Norfolk, England, where the then-prime minister posted that they had discussed “Canada’s sovereign and independent future.”

Make no mistake, this is a high-stakes diplomatic gesture. For a cancer-stricken monarch to cross the Atlantic for one night (he leaves Tuesday) underscores how seriously this duty is being taken—and what extraordinary steps are being taken to protect Charles’ recovery.

Meghan and Harry staff up

The Daily Mail on Sunday reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are running a staff of 11—many of whom are reportedly earning six-figure salaries—which presages an interesting question: How will they pay for them all?

A new, undisclosed commercial venture by Harry could be part of the answer, as could an expansion of Markle’s lifestyle brand As Ever, reports say.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s foundation reportedly rescinded a grant for a Muslim women’s group over its organizer’s pro-Palestinian views. Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

“A Royal Household-style structure will give them both a streamlined framework that has been missing since they left the Royal Family,” a source told the Mail.

The timing is no coincidence. Harry is reportedly weary of relentless negative publicity, particularly in the United Kingdom, where he is engaged in several legal battles over privacy and security. The couple, who recently marked their seventh wedding anniversary, are said to be eager to repair their damaged public image and rebound from bad polling.

Yet, while the Sussexes have the architecture of a royal court, it remains to be seen if they have the commercial firepower to fund it. The couple’s $100 million Netflix deal is expected to expire this year, and it remains to be seen if it will be renewed, although Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos is a big fan.

Sporting rivalry

Fathers often pass on their footballing loyalties to their sons. Others like to keep their options open.

It appears Prince Louis falls into the latter camp with Prince William telling guests at a recent engagement, “My youngest at the moment says he supports five different football teams.”

(For those stateside, “football” is British for “soccer.”)

Prince Louis, bottom right, is a big soccer fan. He appears here with Prince William, Princess Kate, and siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

William has often taken Prince George, 11, to Villa Park—a football stadium in Aston, Birmingham, England—with the pair frequently seen in matching Aston Villa scarves.

William went viral last month after he delivered highly insightful pre-match analysis for a big Aston Villa match.