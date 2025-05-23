Meghan Markle Stuns Flight Attendant With Handwritten Note

A handwritten note that Meghan Markle left for her flight attendants is making waves on social media.

One of the attendants on the American Airlines flight, Nina Vida, revealed in a TikTok that she had spotted the Duchess of Sussex on her flight. She and the other attendants decided to drop her a note expressing the “pleasure of serving” Markle, Vida said.

They were amazed, however, when the former Suits star responded with a note of her own, written in pen on a napkin.

“Dear AA girlies, thank you for the love, hospitality and handwritten note—you know me well,” Markle, 43, wrote in the note, which Vida help up to the camera. ”All love right back to you. As ever, Meghan.”

Vida was impressed by Markle’s swooping cursive script. “This handwriting is giving rich, it’s giving expensive, it’s giving princess,” she said.

Markle, who Vida gushed was “so beautiful in person” and “so sweet,” also complimented her manicure, the flight attendant said.

The flight attendant revealed a cursive note penned by Meghan Markle. Nina Vida

A representative for Markle did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Markle’s appearance on a commercial flight comes after she drew criticism for taking a private jet flight that could have cost as much as $30,000 in February.

It wasn’t the first time. Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, 40—who are outspoken environmentalists—have repeatedly faced blowback for relying on the lavish, carbon-emitting mode of transportation.

While their private jet use has often been under scrutiny, the celebrity couple has also been spotted flying commercially on occasion—for a 2022 visit to the United Kingdom, for instance.

Meghan and Harry’s private jet use has come under scrutiny many times in the past. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Penning handwritten notes isn’t a totally new look for Markle either. Back in March, Markle made headlines for a different letter, again showing off her stylish penmanship.

Markle sent the note to podcaster Amanda Hirsch after she expressed concern that the duchess would get backlash for her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

“Dear Amanda, I heard you were feeling scared. Don’t be! This is the fun part—let’s enjoy it,” she wrote.

Posting the note on Instagram, Hirsch wrote that she was “absolutely flabbergasted and obsessed,” adding: “@meghan, you have a fan for life.”